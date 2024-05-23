Former UConn guard Nika Mühl credits Sue Bird for her jersey number with Seattle Storm

It’s been a long time coming but former UConn guard Nika Mühl is set to make her WNBA debut with the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

The Croatian native had visa issues that pushed back her debut with the Storm, but with everything resolved, Mühl is on the bench for Seattle. The second-round pick will wear No. 1 with the Storm and in a social post for the WNBA, the 23-year-old was asked how she chose her jersey number.

According to Mühl, it was actually thanks to UConn and Storm legend Sue Bird.

Mühl wore No. 10 at UConn, but that’s the number Bird wore with Seattle and has been retired. So, Muhl reached out to Bird and asked her which number she should wear. The future Hall of Famer took a day to answer and came back with the No. 1.

This was Bird’s explanation, according to Mühl.

“She said, ‘This is a new beginning but you're not starting from scratch,’” Mühl recounted. “I love that analogy, I love that whole story. So Sue actually picked it out and I love it.”

Bird had her No. 10 retired last summer after her 21-year career -- all with the Storm -- came to an end following the 2022 season. Over that time, the guard made 13 All-Star teams while winning four WNBA Championships.

She’s also the all-time WNBA assists leader (3,234) and is the all-time winningest player (333 wins).

To cap off Mühl's story, Bird responded to the WNBA social post with an added tidbit that the new Storm guard omitted.

“You forgot the part where you gave me two options,” Bird wrote. “One is definitely better than zero, tho. Can’t wait to see its debut tonight.”

Mühl started on the bench for the Storm in Wednesday’s game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.