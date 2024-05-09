Former Trojans’ paths to professional football take fascinating turns

USC football players who have run their race in college are trying to stick on professional rosters. The road to pro ball is smooth and paved with gold for Caleb Williams, a No. 1 pick, but for a lot of other Trojans, the path is arduous and anything-but-glamorous. Former two-year USC Trojan defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni was selected in the first round of the Canadian Football League (CFL) draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Brett Neilon — who did not play football in 2023 due to injuries — is trying to latch onto an NFL roster and has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyrone Taleni, a former USC Trojan, was the third overall pick in the CFL draft.

Taleni spent two years with the Trojans in 2022 and 2023. He had 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble in 12 games and nine starts. In 2022, he was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

In 2023 he was benched and used as a rotational lineman with 11 tackles in 10 games, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

The Western Samoan native started his career with Kansas State before coming to USC.

Brett Neilon was sidelined in 2023. If healthy after the injuries which hit him hard late in the 2022 season at USC, he could provide real value to an NFL team.

Afio mai, Tyrone Taleni! With our first pick, third overall in the Global Draft, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Tyrone Taleni, a Samoan-born former @uscfb Defensive Lineman.#CFLDraft | #GlobalDraft pic.twitter.com/Pi5B4E7dN8 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) April 30, 2024

