Former Texans Kicker Jake Bates making an impact in UFL

Jake Bates might not have been with the Houston Texans long. In fact, it wouldn’t be crazy if the common fan forgot he was even a member of the 90-man roster last offseason while Ka’imi Fairbairn was dealing with a hamstring injury.

So far, however, Bates has been the talk of the United Football League and a potential future household name in the pros.

The Tomball native impressed in the Michigan Panthers’ 28-27 victory over the Arlington Renegades Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts. He nailed a 60-yard blast during the second quarter and secured the game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired.

JAKE BATES FROM 60 YARDS 😱 This man doesn't miss in Detroit 🎯🎯🎯 @USFLPanthers pic.twitter.com/EsGly29oLM — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 5, 2024

Bates hasn’t been a household name since his time at Tomball High. After electing to play soccer at Central Arkansas, Bates transferred over to football full-time at Texas State. He later transferred to Arkansas for his final season, but only handled kickoff duties.

As a member of the Texans’ 90-man roster last season, Bates was waived following the first preseason game. Since joining the Panthers, he’s been one of the league’s top stories, drilling two kicks — including a record-setting game-winning 64-yard blast against the St. Louis Battlehawks —over 60 yards.

JAKE BATES FOR THE WIN 🔥 THE @USFLPANTHERS WALK IT OFF 😱 pic.twitter.com/PKseatmPvy — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 5, 2024

Panthers coach Mike Nolan isn’t sure if Bates will be suiting up for his hometown team, but he is certain Bates won’t be spending the spring league offseason. For now, Bates can’t be contacted by NFL teams given the UFL’s guidelines, but once the season ends, things could change.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire