Former Texans DL Teair Tart signs one-year deal with AFC East franchise

Teair Tart won’t be headed back to Houston for the 2024 season.

The former Texans defensive lineman and Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Much like in Houston, Tart will serve as a priority rotational lineman in South Beach behind Benito Jones and Isaiah Mack.

Tart, 27, split time last season between the Tennessee Titans and Texans. He started the first 11 games in Nashville but was waived following a win over the Dolphins in early December.

Breaking: Free agent DT Teair Tart is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. Tart had 8 TFLs in 11 games last season for the #Texans and #Titans. pic.twitter.com/6XDtQmk9ZA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

Houston picked him off waivers, hoping to sturdy its trench play en route to a postseason push. Tart played in two games, recording three tackles, two pressures, and a tackle for loss.

Despite being a starter for the AFC South rival, Tart was inactive in both playoff games last winter following the regular season-finale win over the Indianapolis Colts. He recently visited with the Cincinnati Bengals, but left without a contract in his hands.

The Texans still could benefit from bolstering their interior defensive line despite adding former Titans lineman Denico Autry. Houston let Sheldon Rankins walk in free agency after a breakout season and later traded starter Maliek Collins to the San Fransisco 49ers in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Atury, who turns 34 this offseason, primarily played as a defensive end in Mike Vrabel’s 3-4 defensive scheme, meaning his adjustment back inside could take time. The Texans also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Foley Fatukasi following his release this offseason.

With two second-round picks, the Texans could find their long-term three-tech early in the draft. Several prospects linked to Houston include Florida State’s Braden Fiske, Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat, Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, and Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr.

Tart has 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 47 career games.

