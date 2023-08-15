Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dies at 28

Alex Collins spent five seasons in the league, including two with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins died on Monday, the two teams confirmed.

He was 28.

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Specifics surrounding his death are not known.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement through the Seahawks. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends, as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

"We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief."

Collins was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks after a dominant run at Arkansas. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native ran for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season with the Razorbacks, which marked his third straight season with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

Collins then spent one season with the Seahawks and landed in Baltimore the following year after Seattle waived him.

Collins played for the Ravens for two seasons, and racked up a career-best 973 rushing yards during the 2017 campaign. He got consistent play time there, and finished with nearly 1,400 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns before leaving after the 2018 season.

He returned to Seattle briefly in 2020 and 2021 to end his NFL career. In total, he ran for 1,997 yards and had 19 total touchdowns in the league.

Most recently, Collins played in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats earlier this spring. His season was cut short, and he landed on injured reserve in May.