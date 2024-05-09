Former Penn State wide receiver Malick Meiga announces transfer commitment

Penn State has already officially said goodbye to a couple of key wide receivers from the 2023 roster by way of the transfer portal. On Wednesday, another former wide receiver officially announced his departure from the program for good with a commitment announcement out of the transfer portal.

Malick Meiga announced on his social media account on Wednesday that he has committed to Coastal Carolina.

Meiga was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2020 and he played in each of the past three seasons for the Nittany Lions. He is coming off a 2023 season in which he appeared in nine games and caught three passes for 9 yards. He ended his time at Penn State with nine career receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

The Montreal native will be a redshirt senior with Coastal Carolina and he will actually have two years of eligibility at his disposal. Meiga qualifies for an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 season being hit hard by the pandemic, which led to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes.

Penn State has also seen KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dante Cephas, and Cristian Driver all land at other schools out of the transfer portal. Malik McClain has also entered the transfer portal recently and Carmelo Taylor was removed from the roster.

