Another Penn State wide receiver removed from roster

Penn State has been hit hard at the wide receiver position since the end of the 2023 season, and the hits seem to just keep on coming. Carmelo Taylor, a former four-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2023, has reportedly been removed from the team’s roster.

According to On3, Taylor was removed from the Penn State football roster found online, although his name has yet to appear in the NCAA transfer portal as of Friday. As of now, the reason Taylor was removed from the roster is unconfirmed, although it will be worth watching the transfer portal updates moving forward.

Taylor joined Penn State as a member of the Class of 2023 from Roanoke, VA. Taylor committed to Penn State over offers from South Carolina, Maryland, and more. He spent just one season with Penn State and appeared in two games.

Penn State has already lost one leading wide receiver to a transfer when KeAndre Lambert-Smith made a move to Auburn. Dante Cephas had previously transferred to Kansas State and Cristian Driver made a move to Minnesota. Other wide receivers currently in the transfer portal include Malik McClain and Malick Meiga.

Penn State did add former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming to the roster from the transfer portal. Wide receiver remains a high priority for the Nittany Lions in the transfer portal before the start of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire