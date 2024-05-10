Former Penn State star Keaton Ellis officially signed by Tennessee Titans

His name may not have been called during the NFL draft, but former Penn State safety Keaton Ellis is officially an NFL player. Ellis signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. After agreeing to terms with each of its undrafted free agents, the Titans have officially announced the addition of Ellis and his new teammates from the undrafted free agent pool following the NFL draft.

So, what does the contract look like for Ellis?

According to Spotrac, Ellis signed a three-year contract with the Titans for a reported total of $2,835,000 and a $5,000 signing bonus. The three-year deal runs through the end of the 2026 season and Ellis would become an unrestricted free agent at that time.

As long as Ellis remains on the roster for the Titans, Ellis will make a base salary of $800,000 in 2024, $960,000 in 2025, and $1.075 million in 2026. There are no bonus incentives included on the contract.

Ellis is the third Penn State player entering the NFL to sign a contract with an NFL team. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who was also an undrafted free agent, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Kalen King, a seventh-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, was the first drafted Penn State player to sign his contract.

