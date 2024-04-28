Curtis Jacobs and Keaton Ellis sign undrafted free agent contracts

Just because ever NFL team passed on you in the NFL draft doesn’t mean you were unwanted. Following the draft, NFL franchises look to round out their rosters with the pool of undrafted free agents. After the 2024 NFL draft came to a close, two former Penn State players kept their NFL dreams alive by signing undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs was one of those players signing an undrafted free agent contract. Jacobs was signed by the reigning defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. the Chiefs used one of their draft picks to add center Hunter Nourzad, so Jacobs will head to Kansas City wiht one of his Penn State teammates.

Jacobs not being drafted was a bit of a surprise given his positive reviews in the buildup to the draft. Alas, he will be heading to one of the best NFL teams in the midst of a dynasty, which should be a great opportunity for Jacobs to continue to grow and compete at a high level.

Another former Nittany Lion signing an undrafted free agent contract was safety Keaton Ellis. Ellis signed with the Tennessee Titans after the draft.

With Ellis signing with the Titans, the only member of Penn State’s defensive backfield in the rookie class of 2024 without an NFL home at the moment is Johnny Dixon. Kalen King and Daequan Hardy were late-round draft picks.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire