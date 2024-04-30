How Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

As thrilling as it must be to have the chance to hear your name called during the NFL draft, sometimes being undrafted can be a blessing in disguise. Undrafted free agents get to pick their destination among the multiple interested teams, allowing them to go to a situation they believe is best for their chance to stick on a roster.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs found himself in that situation over draft weekend, failing to be selected despite being a consensus fifth-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database. Jacobs was considered by many to be one of the best players not to be selected, and it didn’t take long for a team to snatch him up as a free agent.

The Kansas City Chiefs added Jacobs to a linebacker room that has established starters, but not any significant depth. The trio of Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Leo Chenal are likely to play the vast majority of snaps in 2024. However, they lost their snaps leader from last year Willie Gay Jr. to free agency.

With little proven depth behind the top guys on the depth chart, Jacobs could very easily end up as the fourth linebacker once the season begins. If he does, he not only will play significant snaps on special teams but will also be just one injury away from playing meaningful defensive snaps.

#Chiefs landed one of the most surprising UDFAs and one of the highest upside LBs in the draft in Curtis Jacobs.#PennState has long been a LB factory, and Jacobs is an elite athlete with positional versatility and range for the #Chiefs defense. 🎥⬇️#ShrineBowlWhosNext https://t.co/lv4SIYjyXE pic.twitter.com/j8Q1V9y8ja — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 28, 2024

Jacobs has the athletic ability to become a cover linebacker at the next level, but the Chiefs already have that role filled with Tranquill. Teams obviously need more than just one linebacker who can cover, but a starting spot may be hard to come by in the near future for him. Still, getting to be coached by some of the best coaches in the sport for a few years to start your career is hard to be upset about.

If Jacobs plays well on his UDFA contract, other teams may end up looking to bring him in as a potential starter. It may even line up for him to replace Tranquill after his contract is up in a few years. A fun note to add is that he gets to reunite with his teammate Hunter Nourzad. Overall, Jacobs should be excited to play for a bonafide powerhouse team like the Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire