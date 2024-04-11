Former Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski unveils new weight room at a Boston school

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with a twist, at New Mission High School in Boston.

A state-of-the-art weight room will now help power the Titans, who this past season captured the Division 5 boys Basketball State Championship. And to make sure they did it in style, they were joined by former New England Patriots player and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

Boston Public Schools announced they are adding Gronk fitness equipment to their weight rooms.

“This is a really big event, I mean this is a really big deal for all our kids who generally don’t get this type of equipment and now to have this type of equipment to really move their games to the next level is incredible,” said Will Thomas, New Mission Head of School.

New Mission High School basketball player and player of the year, Amy Murray, believes the new gym will have a far-reaching impact, as it will be used by athletes and non-athletes alike.

“Here for all their emotional help or social health or physical health whether it’s meeting someone new that doesn’t do sports or doesn’t connect to anybody but connects in the gym or sports,” said Murray.

“Working out builds a foundation in your life, it gives you an opportunity to let stress out, it gives you endorphins to feel good,” said Gronkowski. “You don’t even have to work out for a sport, you can work out for your mental health, you can work out to get to the next level. you can work out so you can chat with your friends in between each set and tell them how big your biceps are, huh huh.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who’s been working closely with the Gronkowski family, says it’s just another example of Boston’s sports heroes giving back.

“To see those who mean so much to our community come back, give back be involved, and continue to inspire, it means the whole world,” said Wu.

