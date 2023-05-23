Former Patriots DB Devin McCourty joins "Football Night in America" broadcast team

Just-retired NFL defensive back Devin McCourty didn't take very long to find a new career.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots is the newest member of NBC's "Football Night in America" broadcast team.

McCourty, a two-time Pro Bowler during his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots, is no rookie in the sports media world. He recently served as a guest host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and also co-hosted the "Double Coverage" podcast with his twin brother and fellow NFL player Jason McCourty from 2018 to 2020.

"Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show," NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said in a press release announcing McCourty's hiring.

Safety Devin McCourty played 13 seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before retiring after the 2022 campaign.

McCourty was a first-round pick by the Patriots (27th overall) in the 2010 NFL draft. He became a starter in his first season and played in a total of 205 games over 13 seasons. He had 35 career interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns. And he played important roles in New England's Super Bowl-winning 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

"Football Night in America" is the pregame show for NBC's top-rated "Sunday Night Football" broadcasts. It is hosted by Maria Taylor and also includes analysts Jason Garrett, Tony Dungy, Chris Simms and Mike Florio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Devin McCourty, three-time Super Bowl champ, joins NBC broadcast team