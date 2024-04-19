Former Panthers WR DJ Chark reportedly visits Chargers

Bradley Bozeman and Hayden Hurst might have themselves from familiar company out west pretty soon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, wideout DJ Chark visited the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The former Pro Bowler spent the 2023 campaign as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to landing in the Queen City for a year, Chark spent four of his NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A second-round pick from the 2018 draft, the Louisiana State University product went on to amass 147 receptions for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns over 43 games in Duval.

Chark then signed on with the Detroit Lions in 2022. His lone season there resulted in just 11 outings, in which he caught 30 balls for 502 yards and three scores.

The Panthers reeled in Chark last March, to the tune of a one-year, $5 million pact. He appeared in 15 games for Carolina—totaling 11 starts, 35 catches, 66 targets, 525 receiving yards (second-most on the team) and five touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire