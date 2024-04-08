Former Packers CB Kevin King, out of football since 2021, signs with Falcons

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King, who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season, has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

King, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2017, sat out the 2022 season and then suffered a significant Achilles tendon injury while training for an NFL comeback in 2023.

In Atlanta, King reunites with former Packers defensive coach Jerry Gray, who is the assistant head coach/defense for the Falcons.

King played in 51 games for the Packers, producing recorded 197 tackles, 30 passes defensed and seven interceptions. He had a career-high five interceptions during the 2019 season.

King gave up two touchdown passes and was flagged for the game-sealing pass interference penalty during the Packers’ NFC title game loss to the Buccaneers, but he returned on a one-year deal in 2021 and appeared in 10 games during another injury-plagued season.

Sitting out the 2022 season was a chance for King to get his body healthy, but a training injury cost him a chance to return in 2023. He’ll now get his long-awaited opportunity with Gray and the Falcons in 2024.

King, the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 draft, turns 29 years old in May.

King will wear No. 32 with the Falcons.

