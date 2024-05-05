Former Ohio State wide receiver Kyion Grayes trending toward new ACC member

It wasn’t a surprise when now former Ohio State wide receiver kyion grayes entered the transfer portal.

After two seasons of not being able to see the field, and while watching younger receivers jump him on the depth chart, the writing was on the wall. It was expected that the Arizona native would look West for his new football home, which looks like it will be the case.

247Sports Matt Zenitz is reporting that Grayes will most likely end up playing for California, who will be joining the ACC this coming season. As a recruit, he was highly thought of, ranking as the No. 88 overall player and 14th best receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The expectation is that ex-Ohio State wide receiver Kyion Grayes is going to transfer to Cal, sources tell @247sports. Grayes, whom @jacksonmoore247 had previously put in a Crystal Ball for in favor of Cal, is an Arizona native and a former top-65 overall recruit.… pic.twitter.com/FuR0KKyigF — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 4, 2024

You’d have to believe that Grayes would see playing time immediately, so this move makes total sense for him.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire