Four-Star receiver enters transfer portal

Another Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal and it is yet another young buck in Kyion Grayes. The former four-star wide receiver comes from the state of Arizona and we see often times in this scenario, Grayes is likely to move to a spot closer to home.

It makes sense that he would want to seek opportunity elsewhere as he has spent two seasons on the bench, which includes his redshirt. The receiving depth is insane and Grayes was likely not going to see the field for a third season.

It needs to be noted that this past season, Grayes suffered an injury that did not allow him to keep for playing time. Wherever he ends up, we wish him good luck!

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes ll is entering the Transfer Portal according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/446dUtH91O — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire