Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones: Georgia's Stetson Bennett 'wasn't playing school'

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones has turned his most-famous tweet into another viral moment.

In 2012, Jones, who led the Buckeyes to their most recent national championship, posted: "We ain't come to play SCHOOL." And now he has quote-tweeted a report that former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett did not graduate this spring after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

"Buddy definitely wasn't playing school," Jones tweeted Sunday.

Bennett redshirted his freshman season at Georgia in 2017, the same year Jones graduated from OSU. Bennett then transferred to Jones College for one season, before returning to the Bulldogs in 2019 and becoming the team's starting quarterback in 2020. He led Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

That means he spent six years in college.

Buddy definitely wasn’t playing school! https://t.co/uuNoKDxkOf — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) May 14, 2023

According to Bennett's bio on the Bulldogs' website, he was a Learning Design and Technology major in the Mary Frances Early College of Education.

Bennett's name was not listed in the university's 2023 spring commencement program. He was also not included in a picture of Georgia football graduates after the winter semester in 2022.

The school had yet to respond to a question as to whether Bennett had earned a degree.

Bennett, a 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist who finished fourth behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, finished his college career with 8,429 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) tries to catch confetti following the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

In his only appearance against Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes 42-41 in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Bennett recorded 398 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

