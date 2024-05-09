Former Ohio State player signs with Colts

The NFL draft is over, but former Ohio State football players are still making moves to find their future homes, and one former Buckeye has finally found one with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted.

Craig Young was a three-star rated athlete in the class of 2019 out of the state of Indiana and spent three seasons in Columbus before moving on to play for the Kansas Jayhawks. During his time at Ohio State, he was always viewed as a hybrid linebacker/safety and was thought of as the ideal option for the legendary “bullet” position in the Buckeye defense. However, much like another former “bullet,” Brendon White, the position never really developed and neither really fully blossom.

Young was always a great athlete and those traits were on display during the Kansas pro day. With that enticing athleticism mixed with his decent production of 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three passes deflected in three seasons with the Jayhawks, it made him an intriguing undrafted free agent pick-up for Indianapolis.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire