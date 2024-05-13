Former Ohio State football safety Ja’Had Carter finds new home

When Ohio State football landed a transfer commitment from Syracuse safety, Ja’Had Carter, many believed the former Freshman superstar would have a big impact in Columbus.

Unfortunately for both parties that never transpired, and Carter once again entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring practice. It’s clear that he wanted to make it work out with the Buckeyes, but the transfer addition of Caleb Downs and with Lathan Ransom returning, playing time was going to be hard to come by. Injuries had an impact on Carter seeing the field with the Buckeyes as well.

Fortunately for Carter, his skill sets plays at this level and he found a match with NC State, which he committed to on Monday afternoon.

Carter has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and we wish him the best with the Wolfpack.

