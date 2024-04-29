Advertisement

Ohio State football loses former All-American Ja’Had Carter to the transfer portal

Michael Chen
·1 min read

It was viewed as a big transfer recruiting win when Ohio State football got a commitment from safety Ja’Had Carter.

After earning Freshman All-American status while at Syracuse, Carter landed in Columbus following his third season with the Orange. Many expected an immediate impact, but that didn’t happen as he tallied just 5 tackles during the 2023 season.

With the return of Lathan Ransom and welcoming in transfer Caleb Downs, the potential for playing time dwindled, but Carter stuck it out through spring practice with the hope to earn his way into the rotation.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen and Carter has one again entered the portal looking for an opportunity to play in his final season of eligibility.

There will always be a what-if factor with Carter, but we wish him well as he looks for his next football home.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire