Ohio State football loses former All-American Ja’Had Carter to the transfer portal

It was viewed as a big transfer recruiting win when Ohio State football got a commitment from safety Ja’Had Carter.

After earning Freshman All-American status while at Syracuse, Carter landed in Columbus following his third season with the Orange. Many expected an immediate impact, but that didn’t happen as he tallied just 5 tackles during the 2023 season.

With the return of Lathan Ransom and welcoming in transfer Caleb Downs, the potential for playing time dwindled, but Carter stuck it out through spring practice with the hope to earn his way into the rotation.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen and Carter has one again entered the portal looking for an opportunity to play in his final season of eligibility.

Ohio State safety Ja'Had Carter has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Former Syracuse transfer was a top portal target in the 2023 offseason. Played in eight games this past season but has 141 career tackles and five interceptions. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/JSWFwEDnAj — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 28, 2024

There will always be a what-if factor with Carter, but we wish him well as he looks for his next football home.

