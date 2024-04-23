Former Northern Kentucky standout Carter McCray commits to Wisconsin women's basketball

Northern Kentucky freshman Carter McCray goes up for a shot against Wright State at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, on Jan. 20. McCray announced her transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

MADISON – For the first time in two years, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team found help in the transfer portal.

The Badgers, a team in need of more size, received an oral commitment from Carter McCray, a 6-foot-1 forward from Northern Kentucky. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

McCray comes to Wisconsin after leading the Norse in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.2 rpg). She was the freshman of the year in the Horizon League as well as the only player in the conference to average a double-double.

McCray entered the portal March 18. She announced her commitment on X on Tuesday.

“Blessed to have committed to the University of Wisconsin,” she wrote. “Thank you Coach Mo and the coaching staff for this opportunity.”

The addition of McCray offsets the loss of five players to the portal.

Sania Copeland, a starting guard, announced her commitment to Kansas last week.

Freshman Imbie Jones, a 6-1 forward from Seattle, entered the portal last week as did 6-0 freshman forward Ana Guillen. Tessa Towers, a 6-5 sophomore center, and Sacia Vanderpool, a 6-4 redshirt sophomore forward, were the program’s first portal entries.

Copeland averaged 7.3 points and 30.4 minutes per game. None of the other portal entries were members of the rotation.

