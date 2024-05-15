Former NMSU baseball stars face off in MLB game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State baseball stars Nick Gonzales and Joey Ortiz faced off against each other in Tuesday’s Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates game at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gonzales and Ortiz made up New Mexico State’s middle infield from 2018-2019. Ortiz played shortstop while Gonzales played second base.

Ortiz started at third base and batted sixth for the Brewers and Gonzales started at second and batted sixth in the lineup for the Pirates.

Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a double and strikeout. Ortiz’s double came in the bottom of the second inning. Right after Ortiz’s double, Sal Frelick launched his first home run of the season to bring in Ortiz and give the Brewers a 2-0 nothing lead.

Gonzales went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, and two strikeouts. Gonzales went yard in the top of the fourth inning. The Pirates found themselves down 4-2 after Gonzales’ first homer of the 2024 season.

THAT ONE'S GONZO!!



Nick Gonzales just DEMOLISHED this baseball



103.3 MPH exit velocity, 396 feet, HR in 29/30 ballparks (except for Camden Yards) pic.twitter.com/m0z8vHZRXS — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) May 15, 2024

Ortiz and the Brewers would go onto win the game 4-3. Postgame, Ortiz and Gonzales had a moment to snap a picture.

How cool is this 𝘈𝘨𝘨𝘪𝘦 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯⁉️#ProAggies pic.twitter.com/buGUS83aPG — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 15, 2024

Ortiz and Gonzales will go head-to-head again on Wednesday. The Pirates and Brewers will meet in the series finale at 11:10 a.m. MT.

