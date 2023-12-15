Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck named Ensworth football coach

Add Tim Hasselbeck to the latest list of former NFL players turning to high school football coaching.

Hasselbeck, a former NFL quarterback journeyman who then began to work at ESPN, was named the next Ensworth football coach on Friday. He replaces Roc Batten, who resigned last month after five seasons.

Hasselbeck spent six seasons in the NFL, most notably with Washington in 2003-04 and the New York Giants from 2005-06.

"I am deeply thankful and honored for this opportunity to lead the Ensworth football program," Hasselbeck said in a release. "Our family has been part of the Ensworth community for nearly a decade, and this Ensworth community has been like family to us. Our football team, as students of Ensworth, will carry the mission to pursue integrity and excellence on the field, in the classroom, and as contributors to the city of Nashville."

Since 2008, he's worked for ESPN.

Hasselbeck is the third former NFL player to take over a Nashville area football program. Kevin Mawae coached the 2023 season at Lipscomb Academy. Mawae replaced former NFL and ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer, who spent four seasons prior to Mawae's year at Lipscomb Academy.

Hasselbeck was a two-year starter at Boston College. In 2021, Hasselbeck was inducted into the Boston College Hall of Fame.

"Tim’s expertise, leadership, competitive spirit, and alignment with Ensworth’s mission and vision make him the perfect candidate to continue building on our tradition of excellence and developing a winning culture," Ensworth athletic director Ricky Bowers said in a release. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our students and our football program.”

Hasselbeck and his family have lived in Nashville since 2016. His wife Elisabeth Hasselbeck is a former co-host of The View and Fox and Friends. Their daughter Grace Hasselbeck is a standout Ensworth lacrosse player, who has signed with Vanderbilt. Son Taylor was a sophomore quarterback on the MBA football team this past season. Youngest son Isaiah is an eighth grader.

"Coach Hasselbeck has been an active member of the Ensworth community for many years and served as a coach for our championship middle school football team for four years," Ensworth headmaster Prentice Stabler wrote in a release.

A hiring committee of Stabler, athletic director Ricky Bowers, associate head of school Heather Caponi and baseball coach Jason Maxwell oversaw the coaching search.

"In Coach Hasselbeck, we see someone who will shape young men and who will be able to assemble and lead a talented and committed coaching staff, Stabler said. "Coach Hasselbeck's extensive experience as a former NFL player, analyst, and coach will be a tremendous asset to our football program.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ensworth football hires Tim Hasselbeck, former NFL QB, as coach