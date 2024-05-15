Former Net Vince Carter picks Tracy McGrady to induct him in HOF

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an offseason in which they have to figure out a way to get better in an attempt to make the playoffs next season. While Brooklyn has some important choices to make, one thing that is known is what a former Net will be doing during the most important event of his NBA career.

Vince Carter, formerly of the Nets while the team was playing their games in New Jersey, recently appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” to give some important news. “I can confirm T-Mac (Tracy McGrady) will be there, he’s one of the guys that I asked,” Carter said of who will be part of the party to induct Carter into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carter, 47, is one of 13 inductees into the 2024 class, including legends of the NBA in Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and for Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper. McGrady, an inductee of the class of 2017, is Carter’s cousin and the two played together with the Toronto Raptors from 1998 to 2000 before McGrady signed with the Orlando Magic as a free-agent.

This is more exciting news for Carter as not only will he be inducted into the Hall of Fame soon, he could also have his jersey retired by the Nets next season. While nothing official has been reported yet, the Nets’ “X” social media account has been dropping some hints to potentially indicate that Carter could see his jersey lifted up to the Barclays Center rafters.

.@MichelleDBeadle: "Do you choose who inducts you?"@mrvincecarter15: Yes you do choose…I can confirm T-Mac [Tracy McGrady] will be there, he's one of the guys that I asked, and he was like 'Hell yeah, I was waiting for you to call me!'."@Tmac_213 👏 pic.twitter.com/u3izcHmZrv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 9, 2024

