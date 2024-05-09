Former NASCAR driver Jeremey Mayfield racing at Franklin County Speedway

CALLAWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Former NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield will be making his third appearance at the Franklin County Speedway during the Boone Tractor Mother’s Day Special on Saturday, May 11.

Mayfield is set to compete in twin 50-lap races with the Grand National Super Series on Saturday. He hopes to hold off Grand National Super Series regulars including the most recent drivers to sweep twin races at Dominion Raceway a few weeks ago, Jason Kitzmiller, JJ Pack, as well as last year’s Franklin County Speedway winner, Joe Wilder.

“Jeremy (Mayfield) is a hard-nose racer and has found himself a good home with the Grand National Super Series,” explained Franklin County Speedway promoter Langley Austin. “I expect him and the entire series to put on a great show like they did in their previous visits. It’s also a great opportunity for fans to meet a driver they once saw racing on TV regularly and the other competitors.”

Mayfield, a veteran of the ‘World’s Fastest 3/8-mile Paved Oval,’ with two victories in his first start at the track in 2022 with the Grand National Super Series, returning to repeat his victories at the racetrack.

In addition to Mayfield and Grand National Super Series drivers, local drivers will be in action with the Mini Stocks, Moneta Tractor & Trailer Legends, and the Stock4 Division.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15, with kids under 10 free.

More information is available at https://fcspeedway.com/.

