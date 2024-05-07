Former MLB player Monte Harrison commits to Arkansas as walk-on WR

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former MLB player Monte Harrison committed to Arkansas as a walk-on wide receiver on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old outfielder played three seasons in Major League Baseball with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

Harrison was a 4-star wide receiver coming out of high school in 2014. As a senior at Lee Summit West High School in Missouri , he recorded 1,007 receiving yards on 60 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Out of high school, he committed to Nebraska, but never made it on campus as he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft and signed with them.

While Harrison has committed to the Hogs, he has not officially enrolled as a student on campus yet.

