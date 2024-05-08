Former MLB player and Husker commit returns to College Football after ten years

A former Husker football commit is returning to college football after ten years in Major League Baseball. Monte Harrison has committed to Arkansas.

A class of 2014 member, Harrison was a four-star recruit out of Lee’s Summit West in Missouri. He was originally committed to Nebraska in 2014 and was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the MLB draft.

He made the majors in 2020 with the Miami Marlins and spent the next season in South Florida. Harrison was also a player for the Dodgers in 2022. He hit .176 in the majors for his career, with two home runs and six RBI as an outfield.

REPORT: Former MLB player Monte Harrison has committed to Arkansas football, per @ArRecruitingGuy🐗 Harrison was a 4-star WR recruit in the 2014 class🤯https://t.co/vphx9fXvnl pic.twitter.com/feNWOjVnBG — On3 (@On3sports) May 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire