Former Missouri State guards Damien Mayo Jr., Tyler Bey transferring to MVC rival

Damien Mayo Jr. and Tyler Bey will wear maroon and play in the Missouri Valley Conference next season. It just won't be in a Missouri State uniform.

The former Bears announced their commitments to Southern Illinois, a Missouri Valley Conference rival, on Monday and Tuesday on social media. Both entered the transfer portal after Missouri State parted ways with Dana Ford following the 2023-24 season.

Mayo was the more impactful of the two as he started 38 games in his two seasons in Springfield. The former Link Academy captain averaged 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season. He's often been praised for his effort and energy since he first stepped on the floor as a freshman while averaging 20 minutes in 60 appearances in two years. He should be an immediate impact player for new SIU head coach Scott Nagy.

Ford was high on Bey leading up to the 2023-24 season, but the freshman didn't reach his potential while battling injuries. He had a season-high 10 points in an early December game against Drake but was often limited and never made the impact the Bears thought they would get from him. He still figures to be a high-ceiling player the Salukis will try to get the most out of over the next three seasons.

Missouri State and head coach Cuonzo Martin have moved on from the pair in recent weeks and are left with just two scholarship players from last season's roster. Martin has landed seven commitments since his hiring and has at least four scholarships to fill before next season as he hopes to build a roster that can knock off those who have left.

Matthew Lee, Raphe Ayres and Davion Hill are in the transfer portal and have yet to commit to other programs.

Missouri State men's basketball players in the transfer portal

Chance Moore - Saint Bonaventure

Alston Mason - Arizona State

Cesare Edwards - Georgia State

N.J. Benson - DePaul

Damien Mayo Jr. - Southern Illinois

Tyler Bey - Southern Illinois

Matthew Lee - Uncommitted

Davion Hill - Uncommitted

