Michael Osei-Bonsu becomes latest commit to Missouri State basketball, Cuonzo Martin

Michael Osei-Bonsu, a 6-foot-5 junior college forward, announced on social media that he has committed to Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State men's basketball.

Osei-Bonsu is coming off his sophomore season at Vincennes University, located in southwest Indiana near Evansville, where he averaged 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He is the 66th-ranked junior college player in the 2024 class, according to JucoRecruiting.com.

He started 59 of 69 games for the Trailblazers across two seasons. He was a 61.5% shooter and never attempted a shot from beyond the arc. He averaged 8.8 boards as a freshman and just under an assist per game over his career.

Recent offers for Osei-Bonsu include East Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Southern Illinois Edwardsville and Southeast Missouri. He received an offer from Martin on March 29, two days after Martin's hiring was made official.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native will have two seasons of eligibility. In high school, he was considered a defensive standout and was named a Class 4A second-teamer as a senior.

Osei-Bonsu is the seventh player to commit to Martin who has at least four remaining scholarships to fill before the 2024-25 season. Martin's roster building has included four players with two remaining years of eligibility, two incoming freshmen and one using his final year of eligibility.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Michael Osei-Bonsu: Juco standout to transfer to Missouri State