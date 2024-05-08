Former Michigan State football stars comment on Jaden Mangham considering Michigan transfer

Michigan State football fans and alumni are a little angry right now after seeing a few of the program’s top players leave at the last minute before the portal closed, and that was exacerbated this week when it was reported that safety Jaden Mangham is actually considering a jump to rival Michigan.

Following the news, two former MSU stars, Tony Lippett and Felton Davis III, took to social media with a funny exchange:

He dog food huh ? 😂😂 https://t.co/SgFxjHTglw — Felton Davis III (@TheFreak_18) May 8, 2024

RJ Shelton then joined in as well:

@TheFreak_18 yes him and his brothers are dog food lol. You leave MSU to consider the team down the road. Tells me all I need to know about you and your brothers. #pridecomesbeforethefall https://t.co/wtWQf2rHGY — Rj Shelton (@rj_sheltonjr) May 8, 2024

I am not someone who would ever condone judging or mocking a player for doing what he thinks is best for himself, especially at that age with a lot of voices in their ears, but this was pretty funny.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire