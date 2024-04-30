Former Michigan State football RB Eli Collins gets mini camp invite with Cincinnati Bengals

Elijah Collins was a staple of the Michigan State football backfield for several seasons to end Mark Dantonio’s tenure and to begin Mel Tucker’s tenure. While things didn’t work out in East Lansing long term, and Collins had to transfer to Oklahoma State, he is going to get a look in the NFL.

Collins has been invite to a mini camp, rookie tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals, where the University of Detroit Jesuit product will get his chance at a professional career.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire