Advertisement
Breaking News:

Dansby Swanson breaks up Luis Severino's no-hitter in 8th

Former Michigan State basketball C Julius Marble back in the transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State lost Julius Marble just a short time ago to the transfer portal, when the big man transferred to Texas A&M. In a corresponding move, the Spartans added Carson Cooper.

After a couple of years with the Aggies, Marble is back in the transfer portal.

In 2022-23, Marble averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He did not play in 2023-24 due to an off the court issue.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire