Former Michigan State basketball C Julius Marble back in the transfer portal

Michigan State lost Julius Marble just a short time ago to the transfer portal, when the big man transferred to Texas A&M. In a corresponding move, the Spartans added Carson Cooper.

After a couple of years with the Aggies, Marble is back in the transfer portal.

NEWS: Texas A&M forward Julius Marble has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_ Marble averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this seasonhttps://t.co/BEMJFEOYbj pic.twitter.com/X74P1ewEUm — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) April 29, 2024

In 2022-23, Marble averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He did not play in 2023-24 due to an off the court issue.

