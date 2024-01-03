Former Kansas State QB Will Howard to reportedly visit Ohio State

Ohio State seems to be officially in the market for a transfer quarterback ahead of the 2024 season.

According to ESPN, Ohio State will host former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the coming days. He is reportedly also considering entering the NFL draft after visiting both Miami and Southern California.

Sources: Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard will take an official visit to Ohio State in the upcoming days, a sign of mutual interest between the parties. He’s visited both Miami and USC and is also considering the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/C50t4K9yGw — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2024

Howard, a former three-star quarterback in the 2020 class, spent four seasons with the Wildcats, accumulating 5,786 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

In 2023, Howard led Kansas State to a 9-4 record, a Big 12 championship and a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State, completing a career high 61.3% of his passes for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 10 touchdowns as a runner or receiver.

He has a 12-5 record as a starter in the past two seasons.

Nov 25, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Howard is a Downington, Pennsylvania native, who was the No. 33 pro-style quarterback and No. 888 player in the 2020 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Ohio State lost quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. McCord signed with Syracuse.

In Ohio State's 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, quarterbacks Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz combined for 106 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will Howard, former Kansas State QB, to visit Ohio State per reports