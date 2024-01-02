Oller's Second Thoughts: Ohio State fans should not assume Michigan would vacate CFP title

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Alabama during the second half of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

In a perfect world for Ohio State fans, it would be the Buckeyes and not Michigan playing Washington for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday in Houston.

In a next-to-perfect world, it would be Alabama playing the Huskies for the title, instead of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. But Nick Saban got outcoached in Bama’s 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. And here we are.

Of the nearly 400 respondents to an X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) survey asking OSU fans if they wanted Bama or UM to win, 91% chose the Crimson Tide. Seems like the notion of “cheer for your own conference” has succumbed to the forces of social media anti-Michigan mayhem. Losing three in a row to the Maize and Blue has planted an especially bitter root in Buckeye Nation.

But no matter, Ohio State fans remain confident that even if Michigan wins it all, there’s a good chance the NCAA forces the Wolverines to vacate their title – if it's determined UM broke rules regarding in-person scouting/sign stealing.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but turns out such confidence might be misplaced, because the NCAA has no jurisdiction over the College Football Playoff, which operates as an independent business. The CFP currently has no bylaw structure in place to revoke a school’s championship.

That’s not to suggest the CFP would ignore NCAA findings. These organizations tend to scratch each other’s backs, so it’s possible the CFP eventually would legislate away Michigan’s title, the same way the BCS did with Southern California in 2004. But such a scenario is not guaranteed. As the CFP continues to gain power and the NCAA weakens, the playoff pooh-bahs may opt to play by their own rules.

It may not be the best look for the CFP to recognize a champion that ultimately vacated regular-season games and a Big Ten Championship, but in the end, the Wolverines would have proven their worth on the field.

As for Michigan fans, it is highly doubtful they would consider a CFP national championship to be tainted, no matter what the NCAA, CFP or Ohio State fans may think. Those “National Champions” hats and T-shirts don’t just magically disappear.

Alabama Crimson Tide band plays Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, before the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Michigan favored against Washington

Watching Michigan’s defense punish Alabama – six sacks and constant pressure on quarterback Jalen Milroe – I came away thinking the Wolverines should be favored over the winner of the Washington-Texas semifinal.

Vegas agrees, setting the No. 1 Wolverines as 4.5 point favorites over the No. 2 Huskies, who defeated the No. 3 Longhorns 37-31.

Michigan reminds me of Ohio State’s 2002 BCS championship team, which, like the Wolverines, had the “it” factor. Michigan has tailback Blake Corum, whose ability to find running lanes is on par with what Maurice Clarett did for the ’02 Buckeyes. And the UM defense appears just as outstanding as that OSU defense led by Mark Dantonio.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has similar swagger to Craig Krenzel, and Jim Harbaugh joins Jim Tressel in relying on a run-first offensive strategy.

Where Michigan sets itself apart is with its creative play-calling. At times, UM offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is too cute for his own good, but overall the offense shines in showing a variety of fresh formations. Watching the Wolverines keep Alabama off-balance makes Ohio State’s play-calling look staid by comparison.

About that, does Ryan Day hand over play-calling duties next season? The timing feels right. The program has hit a pothole, and while the wheels aren’t falling off, the ride is bumpier than it should be. I just wonder how willing Day is to relinquish control of the offense? His passion is for playing the chess game that matches wits against the opposing defense, but when chess begins to resemble checkers, it is time to make a change.

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.

Listening in

”Played in every single NFL stadium and walked on a lot of grass in my 34 years on this earth … Rose Bowl field is the nicest piece of grass I’ve ever stepped foot on. By far.” – retired NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who apparently has never been to Augusta National Golf Club.

Dec 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Christmas lights decorate the house on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 1215 Venetian Way in Columbus.

Off-topic

What’s the latest you can take down your outdoor Christmas lights? Asking for a friend. I’m told temperatures at least need to be in the high 40s, but I’m thinking more like the high 60s. And, really, is there anything wrong with enjoying a festive April Fool’s Day with twinkling lights in the trees?

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football fans should not assume UM would vacate CFP title