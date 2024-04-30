Former Journal Star player of the year signs free agent contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Illinois State's Cam Grandy, now a tight end, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Fieldcrest grad is a former Journal Star player of the year while playing quarterback.

Cameron Grandy spoke his professional football future into existence.

The 2018 Fieldcrest graduate was asked prior to playing in January’s Hula Bowl which NFL quarterback he’d like to play with and a catch pass from. There was no hesitation in the Illinois State tight end’s answer.

“Joe Burrow,” the consensus first-team all-American said.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end will have that opportunity, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. He says he received a call at his home in Benson from Bengals tight end coach James Casey towards the end of the draft.

Peoria to D-I: Here are the 28 Peoria-area players on college football rosters in 2023

Congrats to All-American Cam Grandy, who has signed a UFA deal with the @Bengals‼️ #NFLBirds pic.twitter.com/dpIrNdUV9C — Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) April 28, 2024

Casey assured Grandy he will get a lot of opportunities in Cincinnati to show his skillset and that he can be an NFL player.

“I really liked what he had to say,” Grandy said. “… I felt a connection with him just with that one phone call.”

Grandy has been a fan of Burrow's since his days of leading LSU to a national championship, and the quarterback's first few years in the league.

“I love the way he carries himself,” Grandy said. “He’s a leader. He’s a competitor. I think he’s definitely one of the best, if not the best young quarterback in the NFL.

“Just to be able to line up with someone like that hopefully on Sundays, it’s going to be fun.”

Grandy comes off a monster season with the Redbirds, leading all Missouri Valley Football Conference tight ends in receiving yards. He caught 63 balls for 612 yards with three touchdowns while starting all 11 games.

Cam Grandy is a Consensus All-American 🙌 pic.twitter.com/byL5lWIQH1 — Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) January 8, 2024

This came after a four-year standout career at Division-II Missouri Western.

“I knew I could play Division-I football,” he said, “but I had to back it up. It was really just a lot of hard work.”

ISU tight end coach C.J. Irvin met with Grandy for extra film study, while he and starting quarterback Zack Annexstad developed great on-the-field chemistry thanks to many post-practice throwing sessions.

“It was a fun year,” he said, “and I’m definitely grateful for everyone at ISU, players, coaches and fans for always having my back and supporting me.”

Illinois football: Which Fighting Illini players were chosen in 2024 NFL Draft?

Since participating in the Hula and Shriners bowls, Grandy has spent the past two months training in Pennsylvania. He lived and breathed football, worked on his mobility, strength and recovery.

Needless to say, he’s come a long way from being the Fieldcrest starting quarterback and earning the distinction as the 2017 Journal Star Small-School Football Player of the Year.

RON JOHNSON/JOURNAL STAR Fieldcrest High School senior Cam Grandy had five 300-plus yardage games for his team this season, guiding the Knights to the playoffs. He is the Journal Star Small School Player of the Year for 2017.

The @Bengals just gained a ton of fans in Central Illinois! So pumped for @CamGrandy89 as he starts his next chapter with the Cincinnati Bengals!#KnightPride pic.twitter.com/GtasUFfan2 — Fieldcrest Football (@FieldcrestFB) April 28, 2024

“I feel like that’s with anything in life,” Grandy said, “as long as you work hard, you manifest it and you tell yourself it’s going to happen, that it has a good chance of coming true.”

“… I’ve been working my butt off and it’s something that I’m not going to take for granted. I’m going to go in there ready to play and just show the coaching staff that I belong to be in the NFL.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NFL Draft 2024: Cincinnati Bengals sign Cam Grandy of Illinois State