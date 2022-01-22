Former Jags center Brad Meester discusses Byron Leftwich’s leadership ability

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Phase 2 of their head coaching search, and things might ramp up depending on how the playoffs go. The reason for that is because three coaches they’ve interviewed are participating in the postseason in Tampa Bay Bucs coordinators Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles, as well as Green Bay Packers coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Of the trio, Leftwich is a heavy favorite among the fans, and many also feel he could be the favorite candidate of the organization. However, he also has some supporters outside of the organization who’s played with him when he was a player for the Jags, and former Jags center Brad Meester is among them.

In a recent discussion with the Florida Times-Union, Meester spoke highly of Leftwich’s ability to lead, which the Jags need tremendously after how things went under Urban Meyer.

“Honestly, just looking at the guys put out there as [Jaguars’ coaching] candidates, I like [Leftwich] the most for a lot of reasons,” Meester said. “When I played with him, Byron was probably the sharpest, probably one of the smartest guys I ever had in the huddle. He could read a defense. He knew the game. He was so on point with the details of what he was doing. The head coach has a lot of responsibility. He’s the motivator and the one guys rally around, and I think Byron will be great at that.”

Leftwich, who was selected by the Jags in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, saw both highs and lows with the team, so he understands exactly what it takes to improve. He also understands better than anyone what Trevor Lawrence is going through after a rough rookie season where the team only garnered three wins (Leftwich was 5-8 as a rookie).

Meester joins former Jags teammates Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor as supporters of Leftwich, as both have also spoken highly of their former teammate. Add in the praise that he’s received from Tom Brady, who is the best quarterback in NFL history to many, and it seems like the Jags could be getting a coach who should have no issues relating to players as we’ve seen under the past regimes if he’s hired.