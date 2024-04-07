Former Husker defensive end signs with Tampa Bay

A former Nebraska defensive end has found his next professional destination. Randy Gregory has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN reports that Gregory’s deal is worth a base salary of $3 million, with incentives that could escalate the contract to $5 million. Gregory will head to Tampa Bay after spending part of the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gregory played for Nebraska for only two seasons. In 24 games during the 2013 and 2014 seasons as a Husker, he recorded 120 total tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten member and a third-team All-American in 2014. The Jacksonville native was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

