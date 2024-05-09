Former Georgia QB tries out with the Green Bay Packers

Former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason is trying to find an NFL home ahead of the 2024 season. Eason recently tried out with the Green Bay Packers during rookie minicamp.

Eason has appeared in just two NFL games in his career after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Eason has only 10 career NFL pass attempts.

Eason, who transferred to Washington from Georgia after the 2017 national championship game, remains a free agent after his try out with the Packers. Eason entered the draft after throwing for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his lone season at Washington (he had to sit out in 2018).

The Colts cut Eason during the 2021 season. Eason has bounced around the NFL including stints with the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. He most recently was a member of the New York Giants’ practice squad.

Jacob Eason, on tryout, is wearing No 9 at #Packers minicamp. Going through individuals with Michael Pratt. Only three QBs on offseason roster right now with Alex McGough moving to WR pic.twitter.com/rKtQ9mwf8o — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 3, 2024

Eason, who is 26, has a big arm and is hoping to find a way to continue being on an NFL roster.

