Former Gator Tyree Appleby headed to Wake Forest for final season

Two days after graduating from the University of Florida, transfer guard Tyree Appleby has found his new home for the 2022-23 season. According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Appleby is headed to Wake Forest to close out his college career.

This is the second transfer of Appleby’s career, the first coming in 2019 when he arrived at Florida from Cleveland State. He’s served as the team’s starting point guard at several points while in Gainesville and averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists per game in 2021-22. He likes to take the three-point shot and has hit them at a 35.5% clip over his career. Perhaps his most memorable moment in the Orange and Blue came on a deep buzz-beater to beat Ohio State in Fort Myers last November.

The Demon Deacons are adding an experienced and gritty leader after a season where they finished 25-10 and as a No. 2 seed in the NIT. The hope is that Appleby can help get them to that NCAA Tournament berth. Wake Forest also brought on Delaware’s Andrew Carr and Marist’s Jao Ituka through the portal.

Florida transfer Tyree Appleby has committed to Wake Forest. Averaged double-figures four straight seasons at Florida and Cleveland State, career 35.5% 3-point shooter on nearly five attempts per game. 10.9 points last season for the Gators. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 4, 2022

Florida still has three players in the transfer portal, Keyontae Johnson, Elijah Kennedy and Tuongthach Gatkek. None are expected to return which leaves first-year head coach Todd Golden with three open scholarship spots on the roster.

