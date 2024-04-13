Former Flyer men’s basketball captain, head coach dead at 92

The University of Dayton announced yesterday that a former Flyer men’s basketball captain and head coach has died at the age of 92.

Don Donoher was a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame, the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, the Toledo Area High School Hall of Fame, and the Toledo Central Catholic High School Hall of Fame.

He had a history of 437 wins for the Flyers, leading them to nine NCAA tournament appearances, and seven NIT appearances. His teams reached the Sweet Sixteen five times and the Elite Eight twice.

>> Scam call leads to shooting death of Uber driver in Clark Co.; 81-year-old man charged with murder

Donoher was a member of the only UD team to play in the NIT and the NCAA tournaments in the same season as a sophomore. During his senior year as a captain, he scored 388 points of his 578 career points in 32 games. He helped lead Dayton back to the 1954 NIT.

After a few years scouting for UD and serving as an assistant coach at Chaminade High School in downtown Dayton, Donoher was brought back to UD by his former coach Tom Blackburn to serve as the University’s first full-time basketball-only assistant coach.

He was named UD’s head men’s basketball coach when Blackburn succumbed to terminal lung cancer in March 1964. Donoher coached for 25 years and was the first coach to take his alma mater to the NCAA championship game after appearing in the tournament as a player. He also served as UD’s Director of athletics from 1976 to 1980.

>> Man charged in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old; mother speaks out

Donoher was considered one of the top coaches of his generation. He was the assistant coach on the United States’ gold medal-winning team at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame in 20165.

Both his basketball acumen and strength of character were recognized when he was the 2017 recipient of the USBWA’s Dean Smith Award.

“Coaches selected for the award are recognized not just for their success in basketball. They are chosen for their principles of honesty and integrity, for treating all people with courtesy and respect, for accomplishments off the court, and for the impact they have made on their community and the lives of their players,” UD explained in a statement.

At the time of his death. Donoher was the oldest living coach to have taken a team to the Final Four.