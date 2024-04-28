Former Florida QB Emory Jones makes it to NFL as UDFA

Before Anthony Richardson and Graham Mertz, it was Emory Jones under center for the Orange and Blue, and the former Gator has found his way to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The Baltimore Ravens signed him on Sunday.

Jones is one of the more polarizing figures in Florida football’s recent history. Perhaps the player most linked with Dan Mullen during his downfall in Gainesville, Jones put up better numbers than Richardson — who was selected fourth overall in the 2022 draft.

That isn’t to say Jones is the better or more projectable player, but more to confirm his ability as a quarterback deserving of at least a chance to make the practice squad.

Blessed and grateful for this opportunity!! 💜🖤#RAVENSFLOCK — Emory Jones (@eXjones6) April 28, 2024

Jones played college ball for six years, jumping from Arizona State to Cincinnati over his final two seasons. Still, he graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Florida, making him a Gator for life.

His best season came as a Gator in 2021 when he threw for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 64.7% completion rate.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire