Former Duck center Kel’el Ware declares for the NBA draft

He wasn’t a one-and-done, but he was close.

Former Oregon basketball center Kel’el Ware, who transferred to Indiana after one season in Eugene, has declared for the NBA draft in June.

Ware, a 7-footer from North Little Rock, Ark. played 30 games as a Hoosier this past season after playing 35 games as a Duck in his freshman season. He was hampered with an ankle injury towards the end of this year in Bloomington.

But before the injury, Ware was productive as he averaged 15.9 points a game and 9.9 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Those numbers were significantly better than his only season under Dana Altman. Ware scored just 6.6 points a game and 4.1 rebounds.

Seeing him transfer out of the Oregon program was a disappointment as Ware clearly possesses the talent to have a season like he had at Indiana. But the center was playing behind N’Faly Dante and wouldn’t have received the minutes like he did at Indiana.

