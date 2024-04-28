Former Clemson defensive back Sheridan Jones invited to Bills rookie minicamp, per report

Former Clemson defensive back Sheridan Jones will get an opportunity to showcase his talent to the Buffalo Bills.

According to reports from NFL analyst Aaron Wilson, Jones has been invited to attend the Bills rookie minicamp. There have been no reports of an undrafted free agent deal for the young defensive back, but an opportunity at a minicamp for a team like the Bills is huge. With the near complete overhaul of their secondary due to cap issues, Jones could impress and find a role for a team that needs defensive backs.

During his career with the Tigers, Jones was credited with 108 career tackles (5.0 for loss), 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 1,694 defensive snaps over 56 games (28 starts) from 2019-23. His NFL drams start with the Bills.

#Bills invite Clemson corner Sheridan Jones to rookie minicamp, per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire