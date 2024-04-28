Jalyn Phillips agrees to UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers

Clemson players and others who didn’t hear their names called in the 2024 NFL draft are getting some excellent opportunities in the undrafted free-agent market.

One of these players is former Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips, who has agreed to a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. A secondary that needs depth, Phillips will have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot for a team that could use the help.

During his career with the Tigers, Phillips was credited with 187 tackles (5.0 for loss), 14 pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 1,558 snaps over 60 career games (29 starts) from 2019-23. He is one of nine players to appear in 60 games in a Clemson uniform.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire