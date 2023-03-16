Former Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly agrees to 4-year, $64 million deal with Bengals

Orlando Brown Jr. is leaving the Chiefs after winning a Super Bowl ring. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Orlando Brown Jr. got paid after all. He just had to move between AFC contenders to get there.

The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal according to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo. The deal reportedly includes a $31 million signing and will keep Brown playing left tackle, which had been a sticking point for him.

