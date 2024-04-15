Former Buckeyes forward Zed Key transfers to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State basketball forward has transferred to another school in the state for his final year of eligibility.

Forward Zed Key, who has spent the last four seasons with the Buckeyes, announced Monday morning he will transfer to Dayton. Ten days ago, Key announced he would enter the transfer portal and thanked Buckeye Nation.

The announcement read, in part, “From the moment I arrived on campus I felt embraced and accepted in this community and I’m forever grateful for every moment on and off the court.”

Buckeyes golfer Neal Shipley shoots 73 in Masters final round with Tiger Woods

Key played at least 25 games in each of his four seasons with Ohio State with his best statistical year coming in 2022-23. Key averaged nearly 11 points a game with 7.5 rebounds and one block. Last season, he averaged 15 minutes a game and averaged a little over six points in 36 games.

The 22-year-old from Brookville, New York joins a Flyers team that will look to once again be a major player in the Atlantic 10 conference. Dayton made the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, beating Nevada in round one before losing to Arizona.

Ohio State has missed the last two NCAA tournaments, but advanced to an NIT quarterfinal round in 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.