Former Browns RB Eric Metcalf leaks new helmet and logo, deletes tweet

The Cleveland Browns are getting a new logo and helmet in 2024, and former Pro Bowl running back Eric Metcalf incidentally gave everyone a sneak preview.

Over the past two seasons, the Browns have used white facemasks, which were their primary helmet from 1999 when they came back into the NFL until 2005, as an alternate look. They have been rumored to be bringing it back full-time, and Metcalf has seemingly sealed the deal.

Leaking the helmet and logo on X (formerly known as Twitter), Metcalf posted:

“OG making a comeback in ’24!!! Thanks for the love @Browns”

He also attached the following images to the post:

Browns Eric Metcalf

Slowly evolving back to tradition ever since departing in 2015 when they switched to the hideous wide-striped uniforms, the Browns are correcting the uniform mistakes. Even after going back to the traditional uniforms in 2020, the brown facemasks with the matte orange finish remained.

Now, the Browns go back to the gloss orange and the white facemask. Nature is restoring itself in Cleveland.

