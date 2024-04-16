Former Bluebird Harris helping Oxford shoot for Championship return

Harris made his Wales debut off the bench in the 3-2 win against Belarus in September 2021 [Getty Images]

Wales striker Mark Harris could be facing former club Cardiff City next year – if he keeps up his prolific form.

Harris, 25, spent six years with the Bluebirds before leaving on a free last summer.

He was snapped up by League One Oxford, with the five-cap international playing a major role in their push for promotion.

The U’s are in the final play-off spot before Tuesday night’s game with top-six hopefuls Lincoln, with Harris having scored five goals in his last three games.

The Swansea-born forward – who has also had loan spells at Welsh clubs Wrexham and Newport – made 95 appearances for Cardiff after turning pro in 2017.

He struggled to hold down a starting spot and, despite former manager Sabri Lamouchi suggesting he wanted to keep the lively frontman, he departed at the end of his deal.

He had already hit 13 goals for Oxford before his recent run for the side also containing former Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown and another ex-Bluebird, Josh Murphy.

But he has discovered a purple patch of form at just the right time with two goals in each of the 4-0 wins over Fleetwood and Burton and the opener in last Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of fourth-placed Peterborough. Murphy and former Wales Under-21 international Billy Bodin were also on the scoresheet.

Harris, who travelled to Qatar as part of Robert Page’s Wales squad for the 2022 World Cup, could yet be lining up against the Bluebirds next season if Oxford can carry on their form into the play-offs and secure second-tier football for the first time since 1999.