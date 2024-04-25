Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada transfers to Georgia

It didn't take long for Jaden Rashada to find a landing spot. A week after entering the transfer portal the former Arizona State quarterback has committed to Georgia, according to social media posts.

Rashada had a tumultuous one-season in Tempe last year. He earned the start in the first game of the regular season against Southern Utah and went 18-for-31 for 236 yards with two touchdowns in a 24-21 win.

ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 16, 2024.

Rashada was injured in the next game against Oklahoma State, aggravating a knee problem he had during his high school career. He was out for the next nine games, finally returning for the Territorial Cup contest against Arizona. He was supposed to start that game but was late to a team meeting the day before the game. With two other quarterbacks unavailable, coach Kenny Dillingham was forced to start tight end Jalin Conyers at quarterback before bringing in Rashada in the last seconds of the first quarter.

On the season, Rashada went 44-for-82 for 485 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rashada did not do any throwing early in spring practices this year because of off-season surgery on his hand, which was necessary because of an off-the-field incident. He had started doing some throwing in the last week, but was seemingly behind the battle for the quarterback spot, with Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt the frontrunner.

Georgia is now the fourth school Rashada has aligned with since the summer of 2022. He first committed to Miami (Fla.) but then decided to commit to Florida. After a lucrative NIL didn't come to fruition he ended up at ASU. Rashada looks to be behind Carson Beck on the Georgia depth chart and likely will battle for the backup role with redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton and freshman Ryan Puglisi.

