How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 12

Alabama’s football program has been well-represented over the years at the NFL level. In particular, veteran players like Julio Jones, C.J. Mosley, and Kareem Jackson have continued to put their talent on display. Other younger players like Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Josh Jacobs have also contributed positively to their team’s success.

Their success at the professional level is a testament to the foundation that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has established since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats versus Bills:

4 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats versus Giants:

7 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Jones’ Stats versus Vikings:

28 CMP / 39 ATT

382 PaYds

2 PaTDs

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

Harris’ Stats versus Vikings:

5 carries

16 RuYds

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Vikings:

1 tackle

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones’ Stats versus Browns:

3 receptions

40 receiving yards

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

7 receptions

94 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

1 tackle

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats versus Bengals:

17 carries

38 RuYds

3 receptions

79 ReYds

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats versus Dolphins:

2 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Texans:

22 CMP / 36 ATT

299 PaYds

1 PaTD

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats versus Texans:

5 receptions

85 receiving yards

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

Davis’ Stats versus Texans:

1 tackle

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Jackson’s Stats versus Jets:

3 tackles

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats versus Bears:

10 tackles

1 INT

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Williams’ Stats versus Bears:

1 tackle

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats versus Commanders:

13 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Falcons:

18 carries

105 RuYds

2 receptions

20 ReYds

1 ReTD

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats versus Falcons:

6 tackles

2 TFLs

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

Allen’s Stats against Falcons:

5 tackles

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus Panthers:

5 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats versus Panthers:

4 tackles

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey’s Stats versus Jaguars:

6 tackles

1 sack

2 TFLs

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats versus Seahawks:

33 carries

229 RuYds

2 RuTDs

6 receptions

74 ReYds

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

Ingram II’s Stats versus 49ers:

4 carries

10 RuYds

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Reed’s Stats versus Eagles:

2 tackles

0.5 TFLs

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats versus Packers:

16 CMP / 28 ATT

153 PaYds

2 PaTDs

17 carries

157 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats versus Eagles:

4 receptions

50 ReYds

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats versus Colts:

10 carries

35 RuYds

1 RuTD

1 reception

4 ReYds

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Colts:

7 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats versus Colts:

5 tackles

Tony Brown - Indianapolis Colts

Brown’s Stats versus Steelers:

1 tackles

1 sack

